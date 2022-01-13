Warren County plans COVID-19 school clinics through the rest of January

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 326 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as well as 880 recoveries. The active case count in the county sat at 1,068 coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday, there were nine hospitalized cases. Two of those are considered in critical condition. Seven are vaccinated against coronavirus.

Upcoming vaccine clinics for students at Warren County school districts are lined up through the rest of the month. They include Thursday, Jan. 13 at Queensbury Union Free School District; Friday, Jan. 14 at Bolton Central School District and North Warren Central School District; Thursday, Jan. 20 at Lake George Central School District; Friday, Jan. 21 at Johnsburg Central School District; and Thursday, Jan. 27 at Warrensburg Central School District.

The county is working through a transitionary period, as all contact tracing across New York counties is moving from county to state responsibility. As of this week, priority attention will go to those under age 18 or over age 65, with all others directed to state resources for COVID-19 quarantine and case handling.

Warren County’s 7-day coronavirus case positivity rate sat at 17.3% as of Thursday. Tests, vaccines and booster shots can be received at the state-run clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, or at weekly Warren County clinics at the county municipal center, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.