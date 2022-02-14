WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County released a weekend COVID-19 case update, spanning Feb. 13-14. The county reported 69 new coronavirus cases between Sunday and Monday – 38 on Sunday, 31 on Monday.

Warren County had nine COVID cases hospitalized on Monday, down by three from the start of the weekend. Three of those cases are among county residents who have had first and second vaccine doses. County health officials said that it’s been a month since the number of hospitalized residents was that low, last seen on Jan. 14.

Over the last 5 days, Warren County has seen 229 new coronavirus cases among residents. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate sits at 7.2%, after ending last week at 9%. That rate is at its lowest since Dec. 11, 2021.

Vaccine clinics are still ongoing at Warren County Municipal Center. Clinics run from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

A school vaccine clinic is being held at Warrensburg Central School this week. The clinic is set for Thursday at Warrensburg Central School from 3:15 – 4:45 p.m.