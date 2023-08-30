ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chuck Kabrehl, a Forest Ranger based in Warren County, recently served as a task force leader in Lake County, Montana, where he supervised a crew of wildland firefighters from across the country. He embarked on a two-week assignment at the Big Knife fire in Montana, departing on August 4.

“It’s really great to just be a part of something like that,” said Kabrehl, “This is the kind of work, kind of like a search or a rescue, where you know you’re making a difference. You’re having an impact [on] people’s lives.”

Kabrehl continued, “[There] was a whole valley of homes in that area that I’m confident we had an impact in saving those places.”

Kabrehl went into detail on the resources used to combat the fires, how close his camp was to the fire, fire fighting strategies used, and more. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the fire burned approximately 7,300 acres and is currently 13% contained.