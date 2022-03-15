WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In Tuesday’s COVID-19 case update, Warren County announced the end of the series of vaccine clinics that have been held on Tuesday afternoons at the county municipal center since early 2021. The county still has vaccines, but will arrange them with residents in need by appointment going forward.

Warren County Public Health can be reached at (518) 761-6580 to arrange a vaccination or booster shot appointment. The county has both Moderna and Pfizer doses.

On Tuesday, Warren County confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases. Ten of those stemmed from at-home testing.

Warren County has five coronavirus cases hospitalized as of Tuesday, including four who were fully vaccinated. The county has seen 73 new cases over the last 5 days. The 7-day positive coronavirus test rate stood at 3.1%.

Despite the closure of weekly vaccine clinics, Warren County will continue to operate a COVID-19 testing site at the municipal center. The site is open on weekday mornings, from 9-11 a.m. The Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to host a state-run vaccine site.