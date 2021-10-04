Warren County COVID update, October 4

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries since Sunday. Thirteen are hospitalized with two in critical condition and 11 others have moderate illness.
All of the new cases involved community spread of COVID. Two involved individuals who had been on campus in the North Warren and Glens Falls school districts. COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports.
Ten of the new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Monday, 494 of 43,456 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.
Warren County recommends residents:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccination
- Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test
- Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places
- Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings
- Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance
- If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment
Warren County has several vaccine and booster shot clinics coming up:
- October 5, first dose clinic at Glens Falls Middle School cafeteria, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines available.
- October 5 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
- October 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., booster shots and third doses. Pfizer for booster shots, Moderna and Pfizer for third doses.
- October 12, first dose/second dose clinic at Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
