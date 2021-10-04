Warren County COVID update, October 4

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and 20 recoveries since Sunday. Thirteen are hospitalized with two in critical condition and 11 others have moderate illness.

All of the new cases involved community spread of COVID. Two involved individuals who had been on campus in the North Warren and Glens Falls school districts. COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports.

Ten of the new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Monday, 494 of 43,456 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Warren County has several vaccine and booster shot clinics coming up: