WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases, including 10 at-home test kit results. As numbers decrease, the county is also working to give out more coronavirus test kits at Stewart’s Shops locations and town halls.

The county reported five hospitalized coronavirus cases. That number is down by three from Monday. Three of them are fully vaccinated.

Warren County has seen 146 new COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The county’s 7-day positive coronavirus test rate average was 6%.

The county Department of Emergency Services has been distributing coronavirus test kits to municipalities around Warren County, and the city of Glens Falls, to distribute for free. Residents around the county are advised to check in with their town hall for availability. Stewart’s Shops locations are also offering test kits, excluding the Glens Falls stores on Glen Street and Broad Street.

Warren County is running COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. The state-run clinic at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to operate by walk-in or appointment.