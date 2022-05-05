WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County Health Services reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, spanning Wednesday and Thursday. That number comprised of 92 new cases reported on Wednesday, and 72 more on Thursday. 98 of those infections stemmed from at-home coronavirus test kits.

As of Thursday, there were eight Warren County residents hospitalized for COVID-19 infection, a number up by one from Tuesday. There have been 357 new coronavirus cases in the last five days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate continues to rise, and as of Thursday, sat at 9.9%.

As of the Center for Disease Control’s most recent update, Warren County is considered at a “high” level of coronavirus infection risk. A highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron is believed to be spreading across the state. Residents and visitors are advised to wear masks indoors and on public transportation, stay up to date with vaccinations, and get tested if symptomatic.

As of earlier this week, Warren County has also resumed all responsibility for reaching out to newly-confirmed COVID-19 patients in order to create a point of contact and provide resources. That responsibility was taken by New York State in January, before the state said they would no longer provide those services as of the end of April.

The county’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday, May 10, at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services building. Registration can be done online for the clinic, set for 1-3 p.m. A vaccine site also continues operation by New York State on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.