WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Warren County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases. Eight of those cases were reported through the county’s online reporting portal after use of at-home test kits.

There were 11 coronavirus cases hospitalized as of Tuesday. Six out of those 11 have been fully vaccinated.

Warren County has seen 80 COVID-19 cases in the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate is 3.2%.

Warren County has free rapid test kits at the county municipal center, as well as Glens Falls City Hall, various town halls, and most Stewart’s Shops locations. Clinics continue at the municipal center on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m., and vaccines are available at the state-run center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.