WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County made a report encompassing COVID-19 cases across Sunday and Monday. The county reported 14 new cases on Sunday, followed by nine more on Monday.

Sunday and Monday’s combined totals included a count of 11 cases that are hospitalized, up by two from Saturday. Six of those are among residents who have been fully vaccinated for coronavirus.

Warren County had logged 80 new COVID-19 cases over the last five days. The county’s 7-day positive coronavirus test rate stood at 3.6%.

COVID-19 at-home test kits remain available at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, and town halls throughout the county, as well as most Stewart’s Shops locations. Coronavirus tests are also offered at weekly clinics, 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, at Warren County Municipal Center. Vaccines are available at the state-run site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.