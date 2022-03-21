WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services reported 37 new COVID-19 cases from the course of the weekend. That number includes 13 on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and 13 on Monday.

There was only one hospitalized case among county residents. That number is the lowest it has been since July 20, 2021, the county said.

The combined three days of COVID-19 cases were part of 61 cases over the last 5 days. Warren County’s average positive coronavirus test rate over the last 7 days sat at 2.1%. 20 out of the 37 new cases were reported via at-home coronavirus tests.

As of last week, Warren County Health Services is no longer offering weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Instead, doses will be offered as needed under special circumstances. Warren County Public Health can be reached at (518) 761-6580 to schedule a vaccine or booster shot. The county still has Moderna and Pfizer doses available.

Meanwhile, the county’s coronavirus testing clinics will continue to run for all who need them. Those clinics take place on weekday mornings, from 9-11 a.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. The state-sun coronavirus vaccine site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury remains open.