WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases. Three of those cases were reported via at-home tests.

There were four hospitalized cases among Warren County residents on Thursday, up by one from Wednesday. Three out of four have been vaccinated.

Over the last 5 days, Warren County saw 64 new coronavirus cases. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 2.5%.

Warren County Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 tests at the Warren County Municipal Center, from 9-11 a.m. on weekday mornings. Additionally, Southern Adirondack Independent Living is giving out 16,000 home coronavirus test kits at the Aviation Mall this Friday and Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

Warren County no longer hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the county municipal center. Clinics still run daily at the state-run center at the Aviation Mall.