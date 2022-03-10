WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases. Eight of those cases were reported via at-home coronavirus tests.

As of Thursday, there were seven hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down by three from Wednesday. Five out of those seven have been vaccinated for coronavirus.

In the last five days, Warren County has seen 69 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s 7-day positive coronavirus test rate sits at 3.7%.

COVID-19 at-home test kits are available at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, town halls throughout Warren County and most Stewart’s Shops locations. Coronavirus tests are available at Warren County Municipal Center and the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.