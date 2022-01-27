Warren County COVID update for Jan. 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services and New York State health officials reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in a week with more totals below the 100-case count than the county has been used to in some time. There were a total of 21 hospitalizations, up by three from Wednesday.

The county reported state numbers of 510 new cases over the last 5 days. The 7-day positive coronavirus test percentage stood at 13.4%.

Warren County’s next scheduled COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinic is scheduled for Thursday afternoon and evening at Warrensburg Central School, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg. Warren County continues to schedule tests for Tuesday afternoons, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Warren County Municipal Center in Lake George.

Warren County has confirmed a total of 13,990 coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic. 114 county residents have passed away as a result of infection.

