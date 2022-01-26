Warren County COVID update for Jan. 26

Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County confirmed 83 new COVID-19 cases, another day below the 100-case line it’s been on the other side of for weeks. There were 18 hospitalizations, up by 1 from Tuesday.

From New York State data, Warren County had seen a 7-day average positive test rate of 13.2%. There have been 565 new positive coronavirus cases over the last 5 days.

Warren County’s next COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinic is set for Thursday, Jan. 27 at Warrensburg Central School District. Weekly clinics are set from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.

To date, Warren County Health Services has confirmed 13,901 coronavirus cases since the outset of the pandemic. The county is now leaving contact tracing to New York State officials, per state mandate.

