Warren County COVID update for Jan. 25

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County’s new COVID-19 case count dipped under 100 on Tuesday, with 80 new cases reported in cooperation with New York State health staff. The county reported 17 hospitalizations, up by one from Monday. Ten of those cases are among residents fully vaccinated for coronavirus.

Over the last 5 days, the county and state have tracked 627 new coronavirus cases locally. The 7-day average positivity rate sits at 13.4%.

Warren County gave 23 coronavirus vaccine doses at a Tuesday clinic at a local nonprofit. Upcoming clinics include Thursday, Jan. 27 at Warrensburg Central School.

Warren County has been involved in distributing COVID-19 rapid tests across the region. On Tuesday afternoon, 1,000 more rapid tests were distributed to be given out for free at seven Stewart’s Shops locations, after having done the same on Monday. The tests are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

