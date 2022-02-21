WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services sent out a weekend COVID-19 report on Monday, encapsulating the county’s Sunday and Monday cases. Warren County saw 45 new COVID-19 cases in that time, including 25 on Sunday and 20 on Monday.

Warren County had eight hospitalized coronavirus cases as of Monday. That number did not change over the weekend.

Warren County had seen 148 new coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day positive case rate had decreased to 6%.

Warren County’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue at the county municipal center. Clinics offering vaccines and booster shots are available every Tuesday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

No new school clinics were announced as of Monday. Over recent weeks, Warren County has held clinics at North Warren, Queensbury, Lake George and other school districts.