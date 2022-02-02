Warren County COVID update for Feb. 2

North Country

Warren County

Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County reported 64 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were 17 county residents hospitalized, up by one from Tuesday. 12 of them were fully vaccinated for coronavirus, and five were in critical condition.

In the last 5 days, there have been 374 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Warren County, as reported by New York State contact tracers. The 7-day test positivity rate stood at 11.2%.

Contact tracing continues to be run by New York State health employees. Anyone who tests positive from an at-home coronavirus test should report the positive case at the Warren County website.

Warren County maintains a map of coronavirus cases by zip code. The map was updated on Wednesday.

Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics are set at several Warren County school districts. They include Wednesday from 3:15-4:30 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School; Thursday, Feb. 3, from 3-5:30 p.m. at Queensbury High School; and Friday, Feb. 4, from 3-5 p.m. at North Warren Central School. Clinics are also ongoing at Warren County Municipal Center.

