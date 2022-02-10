WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases. It continues a week where daily new case rates have trended around the 30s and 40s.

On Thursday, the county was monitoring 17 hospitalizations, up by three from Wednesday. 10 of those have been vaccinated against coronavirus, and four have received booster shots.

Warren County saw 221 new COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day average positive coronavirus test rate was 8.4%, a number that has been dropping over the course of the week.

Warren County had a COVID-19 school clinic set for Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lake George Central School. Another one has been scheduled for Warrensburg Central School next Thursday, Feb. 17, from 3:15-4:45 p.m.

Vaccine clinics remain ongoing at the Warren County Municipal Center, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.