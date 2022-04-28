WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County Health Services reported 80 new COVID-19 cases. Those include 38 cases that were reported by community members taking at-home coronavirus tests.

Warren County noted that 80 is the highest number of reported infections in a single day since Jan. 30, when 84 new cases were reported. The county is one of many that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, including both illness and hospitalization. Residents are asked to use discretion when traveling and get tested if they experience any coronavirus symptoms. Face masks or coverings are encouraged in public spaces, per CDC recommendation.

As of Thursday, Warren County had nine residents who were hospitalized due to COVID-19. That number is up by 3 from Wednesday. There have been 290 new cases in the last 5 days, with a 7-day average positive case rate of 8%.

As of this week, medications that can be used to treat COVID-19 infection are available at pharmacies, health clinics and doctor’s offices. Locations offering medications can be found via the COVID-19 Therapeutics Locator.

Warren County’s next COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set for Tuesday, May 3, at the Human Services building at Warren County Municipal Center. The clinic runs from 1-3 p.m., with registration open online. The clinic includes second booster shots for those eligible. Questions can be directed at (518) 761-6580.

New York State continues to operate its COVID-19 vaccine center at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. The center is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Warren County operates a testing site from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays, by appointment only.