WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, Warren County Health Services sent out a COVID-19 case update spanning the weekend and into Monday. The county reported 153 new cases in that time, a number which includes 40 new cases reported on Saturday, 55 on Sunday and 58 more on Monday. 70 of those cases were reported via at-home coronavirus test kits.

Monday’s case stats included eight hospitalized cases, a number unchanged from last Friday. There have been 188 cases over the last 5 days. Warren County’s 5-day average COVID-19 positive case rate stood at 6.8%. To date, 121 Warren County residents have died from coronavirus since April 2020.

Warren County Health Services is accepting signups for the next county-run vaccine clinic, which will be hosted at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services building on Tuesday. The clinic runs from 4-6 p.m. and features second booster doses for those over age 50. Signups can be found through Warren County’s COVID hub. A state-run vaccine site continues to operate at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

To date, Warren County has a total of 16,808 residents who have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus at some point. 80.3% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, while 72.5% have received at least one booster dose.

Warren County’s categorization for coronavirus rates changed last week. On Thursday, the CDC classified the county as having a “medium” level of virus exposure among the community. The county was still designated as “low” prior to Thursday.