Warren County COVID numbers lower (but still high) in Feb. 1 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a new month begins, Warren County marked the turning of the calendar page by checking up on where the county stands in terms of COVID-19 cases, versus where it did a month or two ago. The answer: Lower, but still too high.

“Our infection rates have improved dramatically in Warren County and around New York State, but we know we are not getting all cases reported to us or to New York State as home tests become more available,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “We ask that you please continue to take precautions to avoid infection, and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if you have not done so already.”

On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases. The county saw 421 new cases over the last 5 days. 16 cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday, unchanged from Monday. 11 of those were among residents fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and 3 had received booster shots.

Tuesday’s totals stood at a new case drop of around 80% from the start of January. The county’s 7-day positive coronavirus test rate stood at 11.4% on Tuesday.

Warren County scheduled several upcoming coronavirus vaccine clinics at area schools. Booster and first dose vaccine clinics are coming to Glens Falls Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 2; Queensbury High School on Thursday, Feb. 3; and North Warren Central School on Friday, Feb. 4.

Clinics also continue at Warren County Municipal Center. These clinics are set for Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m.