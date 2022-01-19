Warren County COVID-19 rates slowing this week

North Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Warren County

Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New COVID-19 cases are still coming in aplenty in Warren County. However, this week public health officials are seeing something it hasn’t in a bit. The daily totals are double-digit, not triple.

On Tuesday, Warren County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases in data from New York State contact tracing officials. On Wednesday, the number was 57. Also on Wednesday, the county reported 16 hospitalizations, including 11 patients who had received initial vaccine doses against coronavirus. Three had received booster shots.

Contact tracing and case total data are now being tracked by New York State health officials, as is the contact tracing process. The state did not have up-to-date case totals available as of Wednesday.

Warren County’s 7-day COVID test positivity rate stood at 16.7%, according to state data. The county has seen a total of 114 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are set at three county school districts in the coming days, focusing on students. Upcoming clinics include Thursday, Jan. 20 at Lake George Central School; Friday, Jan. 21 at Johnsburg Central School; and Thursday, Jan. 27 at Warrensburg Central School. The Johnsburg and Warrensburg events are also open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Check the latest closings and delays

Meet the North Country Digital Reporter

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES