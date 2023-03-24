WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you live in Warren County and have what could be classified as hazardous waste, the county wants it. Two collection events for hazardous waste are set for upcoming months in the area, collecting everything from pesticides to paint cleaners.

Events are set from 8 a.m. to noon on:

Saturday, April 22 Warren County Department of Public Works, 4028 Main St., Warrensburg

Saturday, Aug. 26 Queensbury Highway Department, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury



Warren County is accepting antifreeze, pesticides, paints, household cleaners, latex paint and fluorescent light bulbs, all free of charge for safe disposal. Some other materials cannot be accepted, including gasoline, munitions, automotive oil of any kind, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceutical products, tires, or any kind of infectious waste.

Both collection events are open exclusively to Warren County residents. Registration is open online; by fax at (518) 623-2772; or by mail or in person at Warren County Department of Public Works, 4028 Main St., Warrensburg.

Anyone looking to dispose of latex and oil-based plants can get those materials out of their homes in another way. The county encourages residents to use the national Paint Care program, and find a site near them that will accept those paints.