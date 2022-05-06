WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new Public Defender has been chosen and announced on Friday by the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Gregory V. Canale was chosen, following over 30 years of private practice specializing in criminal defense in the region.

Gregory Canale

Canale replaces Marcy Flores, who is retiring from her position as county Public Defender after 18 years. Flores has 38 years of experience working in public service.

“I am very proud of the trust the Board of Supervisors have placed in me to continue the outstanding job Ms. Flores and her staff have done in giving a voice to those least likely to be heard, and to protect our most cherished ideal that all people are entitled to the equal protection of the law, which includes access to mental health and substance abuse counseling,” said Canale, who lives in Queensbury. His term as Public Defender begins on Monday, May 9.

The county Office of the Public Defender gives legal representation to those who would not otherwise have it for county-level criminal or family court appearances, arraignment appearances and parole hearings. The county employs nine full-time attorneys, as well as one part-time.

Canale is a local, graduating from Glens Falls High School, and studied law at Vermont Law School. He enters the post with years of experience in the Warren County Public Defender’s Office’s attorney mentoring program.

“We have a fantastic group of people here who work very hard and are very dedicated,” said Flores. “I am confident the office will be in good hands going forward.”