A map of Queensbury, N.Y., showing the 1.1-mile stretch of the Warren County Bikeway that will be closed for re-paving next week.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.

A 1.1-mile stretch of the path will be closed, starting at its northern intersection with Country Club Road. The path will be closed from that point south to the former Aldi store on Quaker Road, past the bikeway bridge.

The Warren County Bikeway runs 9.4 miles in total. It connects the village of Lake George at its north end with parts of Queensbury and Glens Falls at the south, and runs along the footprint of a former rail track carrying trains from the Delaware & Hudson Railroad.