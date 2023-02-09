WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A District Attorney was awarded this week for work prosecuting in Warren County. First Assistant District Attorney Matthew D. Burin was awarded the Robert M. Morgenthau Award this week, recognizing high standards, honesty, integrity, and commitment to the justice system. Burin was brought on as an assistant district attorney with Warren County in 2005.

“The trust and respect that Matthew has earned from his peers is a testament to his exceptional professionalism and unwavering dedication to his role,” said Warren County District Attorney Jason M. Caruscone in an announcement on Thursday. “I celebrate this achievement and recognize the positive impact that Matthew has made in the pursuit of justice. I am grateful to work with such an outstanding individual.”

Burin was one of three prosecutors across New York to receive the award. Other recipients include Peter O. Kennedy, Chief, Technical Investigation Bureau, of Bronx County; and Miss Gregory, Chief, Special Victims Bureau, of Kings County.

The Robert M. Morgenthau Award was established in 2009. The award is given out by the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York.