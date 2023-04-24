WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County 4-H is holding a program on wind power, for young learners to find out what makes a turbine work. The “Power of Wind” program is set for Tuesday, May 9, from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Training Center in Warrensburg.

In the program, 4-H club members will learn how to create their own wind turbines. Kids age 10 to 19 will work in groups of 2-to-5 each, building a PVC pipe wind turbine designed to power an LED lightbulb.

The program is considered a STEM educational lesson, and is limited to 10 total participants. Parents can register their children to take part by email to mlb222@cornell.edu, or by phone call to the Cornell Cooperative Extension office at (518) 623-4881, or (518) 623-3291.