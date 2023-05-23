WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another North Country county has declared a state of emergency in response to a project to relocate migrants from downstate. On Tuesday, Warren County announced a state of emergency, signed by county Chairman Kevin Geraghty.

The state of emergency is in response to large numbers of migrants being relocated by bus, from New York City to other parts of the state seeking asylum. The declaration is not a condemnation, but rather a way of preparing the county for what’s ahead. It encourages owners of short-term dwellings like hotels to consider opening their doors. It also makes the county eligible for financial aid to support those who come and stay there.

“Warren County residents and leaders have a long history of welcoming individuals from around the world to our beautiful county,” said Geraghty in Tuesday’s announcement. “However, a rapid increase of individuals in need of social services, public health assistance and other services provided by our county, city, and town agencies has the potential to create significant problems for Warren County and municipalities across the county without proper planning and funding.”

As of this week, New York City has more than 41,000 asylum seekers, with 15 more buses on the way. The city is at capacity for migrants seeking asylum, and the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking aid from communities around the state willing to give it.

In the Capital Region and North Country, Warren County isn’t the only one reacting to the news. Saratoga County declared its own state of emergency over the weekend, itself closely preceded by Greene and Rensselaer counties. SUNY campuses have been eyed as additional housing places.

As the state of emergency settles into effect, Warren County doesn’t know how many migrants may be relocated to find asylum there. In anticipation of that, county procedures and resources are being evaluated by a task force that includes county administration, social services, health services, and planning departments; as well as the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Glens Falls Hospital, and Hudson Headwaters Health Network. The group first met on Monday, with further work planned into the week.