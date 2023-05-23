A four-legged participant gets ready for the Walk for WAIT House at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury, N.Y. (Photo: WAIT House)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community walk benefitting homeless youth in the Glens Falls area steps into action next weekend. The Walk for WAIT House embarks near Glens Falls on Saturday, June 3.

From 9 – 11 a.m. at Hovey Pond Park in Queensbury, walkers will be invited to take the loop around the pond in an effort to raise money and awareness for WAIT House. The WAIT House organization supports homeless youth in the Glens Falls area, as well as young people who are pregnant or new parents in need of aid.

“WAIT House is an organization dedicated to serving youth and families. It just makes sense for us to carry that into our community events,” said Executive Director Jason McLaughlin. “This is something special we can do with local individuals and families.”

Registration to walk for WAIT House is priced at $25 per person, which includes a T-shirt. The walk is designed to be all-inclusive, welcoming participants to go at their own pace.

Sponsors supporting this year’s Walk for WAIT House include Cottrell & McCullough Dental, Schutze Family Dentistry, Alexander Orthodontics, Bountiful Bread, Hannaford Supermarkets, Irving Tissue, JE Fabrications, Lake George RV Park, Miller Mechanical and Pack-It-In Dumpsters. Call WAIT House at (518) 879-6233 for more information.