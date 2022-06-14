GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) announced its summer hours and programs for the 2022 season. Starting June 26, the museum will be open seven days a week through August, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WACM offers entertaining and educational programming to visitors through interactive exhibitions, special programs and events, virtual content, and more. The museum is also bringing back their Summer Camp Program with two sessions scheduled for August.

Messy Art Camp

August 15 to August 19

Third grade and up

Children will learn about different styles of “messy” art and work with local artists to create their own “messy” art projects

Dinosaur Camp

August 22 to August 26

Pre-kindergarten to second grade

Each day, children will “travel” to a different country to learn about the culture there, and to find dinosaur fossils

Both the Messy Art Camp and Dinosaur Camp will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with before care available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and aftercare available from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $175 per child per week for Museum Members and $200 per child per week for non-members.

June programs