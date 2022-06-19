WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two separate, unrelated shootings that occurred Saturday evening in Washington County. Police said two individuals were injured as a result of both incidents.

At about 10:05 p.m., State Police responded to a call at a home on Dog Pond in the town of Woodbury, involving a man who shot an acquaintance in his leg. Police determined the shooting was a result of a dispute that abrupted among a group of people known to each other.

Troopers were able to identify the shooter who had been detained by other people at the home. State Police said the man is being held in custody as their investigation continues. The condition of the victim, an adult man, is unknown at this time they said.

Subsequently, a separate shooting incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m., in a parking area of 22 North Main Street in the town of Waterbury. According to a report, three people were still parked when several unknown individuals on foot approached the car.

Police said one of the individuals struck the driver, an adult man, over the head with a gun, and then shot him in the upper torso. The attackers then fled the area they said.

An initial investigation by police determined the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no general threat to the public. The victim was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington to be treated. At this time his condition and seriousness of his injuries are unknown police said.

Police are investigating both cases. No information suggests there is any connection between the two shootings they said.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Vermont State Police’s Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191 or anonymous online at VSP tip submit.