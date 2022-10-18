GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a haunting time of the year in Glens Falls. The best Halloween-themed house in town is a powerful title to wield, and 19 houses across the city are duking it out with jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and festive spirit.

The Glens Falls Halloween House Contest is underway, with a full map of participating houses released this week. Participants are asked to keep their fright levels at a firm PG-13 – which still leaves ample room for creativity, costumes, effects and more.

Those who want to get a look at the best scares Glens Falls has to offer can hop in their car and follow a Google map of locations, or view the printable version below. After visiting them all, house hunters can cast their votes for who is putting on the best and biggest scares, with a deadline of Oct. 29 – just in time for Halloween. Don’t get too cozy with someone else’s property, though: All judging should take place from the street.

The list of participating addresses includes:

28 4th St.

20 Arlington St.

66 Crandall St.

11 Edgewater Place

4 Elizabeth St.

32 Feeder Bend

16 Garfield St.

35 Haskell Ave.

29 Haviland Ave.

2 James Court

10 John St.

14 Keenan St.

34 Monument Ave.

44 Orville St.

154 Ridge St.

281 Ridge St.

37 Sherman Ave.

81 West Notre Dame St.

20 William St.

Homeowners submitted their spooked-up houses for entry earlier this month. The annual contest is a product of the local business leaders at the Glens Falls Collaborative.