GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year, 19 houses around Glens Falls pulled their skeletons out of the closet and onto the lawn. This year, they’re once again filling their gardens with ghouls, as voting opens for the second annual Glens Falls Halloween House Competition.

The contest runs until midnight on Friday, Oct. 27. From now until then, voters can check out 22 houses around Glens Falls where families have taken decoration seriously and are looking to win. Votes are collected through a form online.

This year’s participating houses include:

281 Ridge St.

29 Haviland Ave.

2 James Court

77 Sanford St.

8 Ida St.

115 Bay St.

1514 North N St.

11 Edgewater Pl.

32 Feeder Bend

9 Edgewater Pl.

14-16 Cameron Ave.

158 South St.

16 Garfield St.

44 Orville St.

41 Webster St.

81 West Notre Dame St.

23 Harrison Ave.

4 Elizabeth St.

27 4th St.

35 Haskell Ave.

26 E. Boylston St.

The winning house will be announced at Boo2You, downtown Glens Falls’ annual Halloween festival, on Saturday, Oct. 28. The winner will also be announced on Facebook.

A few days into October, Halloween houses around the city are already getting attention. Last week, the contestants at 77 Sanford St. lit up a simulated house on fire – one so real that the fire department was called in on a report of a structure fire.