GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, the city of Glens Falls is cleaning up the streets – and help is needed. Volunteers are being sought for Glens Falls Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 21.

From 9 to 11 a.m., volunteers of all ages will sweep, rake, and pick up trash around the sidewalks of downtown Glens Falls. Many supplies will be provided, including rakes, shovels, garbage bags, rubber gloves, hand sanitizer, and masks. Volunteers are asked to bring their own pairs of work gloves. Refreshments will also be provided.

Cleanup starts at 9 a.m. Volunteers can meet at the Ridge Street parking lot next to Glens Falls City Hall.

Glens Falls Cleanup Day is held twice a year. No signup is required, but those who plan to make it can RSVP online through the Downtown Glens Falls Facebook page, in order to help organizers get a head count.