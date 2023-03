GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A volunteer duo, named Jeff and Cooper, are spreading smiles in the hallways of Glens Falls Hospital. Jeffrey Rowe, a telephone operator at the hospital, chose to volunteer with his pet therapy dog after being on the receiving end of their puppy kisses years ago.

Interested in volunteering at Glens Falls Hospital? They always need more help! Learn more about volunteer opportunities here!