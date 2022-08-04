LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, players hit the sand at Million Dollar Beach in Lake George for a good cause. It’s the 31st annual Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament, an annual game that benefits the Prospect Center, which provides disability services for communities across the North Country.

Play begins at 9 a.m. both mornings on the sand at Million Dollar Beach. Men’s and women’s teams compete on Saturday, Aug. 6, to be followed by co-ed teams on Sunday, Aug. 7. Signup is coordinated through Anne Schneider Costigan, who can be reached at (518) 330-2781, or email at schneider@cfdsny.org.

The annual tournament benefits disabled care across the North Country. The Prospect Center is an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services, which provides educational services, evaluative programs, family support, aquatic programs, residential and therapy services and more. The Prospect Center is located in Queensbury, and works to advocate for disabled communities’ lives and wellbeing.

This year’s tournament is anticipated to see over 800 players. Every year, participants travel from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Colorado and California. The festivities are directed by Chris Bowler and Ben Rosenthal.

The volleyball weekend continues another busy summer in Lake George. Next week, the Lake George Music Festival returns to the waterfront, bringing classical music to the village once again, and a slew of free concerts around Shepard Park continue into the end of the summer.

Disability services have their own presence around the lake. Last week, Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School hosted a celebration of the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.