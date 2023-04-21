GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A horde of Vikings storms Glens Falls this Saturday – sort of. “Viking Day” comes to City Park from 2-4 p.m. this Saturday, April 22.

Organized by the teen center at Crandall Public Library, the Nordic festivities are free to the public. Viking reenactors from the enthusiast organization Vykeland will be onsite, performing demonstrations with heavy traditional weapons, as well as crafts.

Viking Day is also a chance for other reenactor groups to shine. Medieval reenactment group Shire of Glenn Linn will offer brave members of the public a chance to get into “boffering” – the art of simulated handheld combat using a foam-padded weapon.

Viking Day runs from 2-4 p.m. this Saturday. City Park is getting its schedule topped off, with Glens Falls Wing Fest coming next weekend, and Glens Falls Pet Fest taking its own turn in May.