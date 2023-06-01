GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, hot air balloonists flock to the Glens Falls area to take to the skies. The Adirondack Balloon Festival turns 50 this year, and it needs vendors.

The Zonta Club of Glens Falls has put out a call for vendors at its annual balloon festival craft show. The 2023 Zonta Fall Craft Show is located at the festival grounds at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury every year, this year running from Sept. 22-24.

Those interested in selling their crafts and handmade goods can reach out to the Zonta Club of Glens Falls at gfzemail@gmail.com. Zonta hosts several craft events, including a recent Mother’s Day market at City Park.

The 50th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is set for Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24, and is expected to welcome its usual 100+ balloons from across and outside the country.