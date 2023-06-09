RAY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State is set to auction off various surplus items at two locations in the Adirondacks this month. Vehicles, highway equipment and other items will be up for auction.

The first auction will be held on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 9:30 a.m. at New York State Police Troop B, 1097 State Route 86 in Ray Brook. Next, a second will be held on Wednesday, June 14, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Department of Environmental Conservation office at 87 Fish Hatchery Road in Saranac Lake.

New York auctions off items, vehicles, and property annually, with many postings available online. Inquiries about specific items at the Ray Brook and Saranac Lake auctions can be brought to state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or (518) 457-6335.