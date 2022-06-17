BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Along the west side of Lake George, a farm and educational center is celebrating a big milestone. What’s more, the public is invited to join in the celebration.

Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center in Bolton is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. On Saturday, July 30, the public is invited to join in a birthday party celebration that will include activities along lines familiar to the farm’s educational programs. Local organizations running activities will include the Adirondack Mountain Club, Lake George Land Conservancy, Friends of Up Yonda Farm, Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Southern Adirondack Beekeepers.

“Up Yonda Farm is a great place to spend a day with the family, get some exercise and learn about our region’s environment,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We hope our residents and visitors can join us on July 30th for a fun day commemorating this 25-year milestone for Up Yonda as a resource for all of Warren County.”

Admission to the celebration is completely free. Food and other vendors will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., including Tres Mijas Food Truck, and booths from some of the organizations that partner with the farm.

Up Yonda runs an auditorium, sugar house, butterfly exhibit and museum, as well as a farmhouse featuring a live turtle exhibit and gift shop with local items. The property runs a summer-long series of natural education programs for different age groups, including junior naturalist and scouting programs. The farm spans 75 acres of preserved land.