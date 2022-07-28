BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Up Yonda Farm and Environmental Education Center is a wildlife preserve dedicated to teaching kids and adults alike about the wildlife around Lake George. This week, the center announced its new leader, just in time for its 25th anniversary.

On Thursday, Warren County – which operates Up Yonda – announced the appointment of Kristen Wilde as the center’s new Environmental Education Administrator. Wilde has prior experience at Up Yonda, serving as an intern in 2007 and 2008. Since then, she has spent almost 13 years as Education Director with the Lake George Association, an environmental conservation and protection organization focusing on lake health.

“I’m excited,” said Wilde. “It’s a great place. Everyone has fun here, and there is a lot of room to grow.”

Wilde, a Queensbury resident, plans on expanding the amount of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programming Up Yonda offers. Elementary school-aged kids attend the farm every year to learn through hands-on programs and experiences that take them into the wildlife that surrounds Bolton and Lake George.

Wilde steps in just as Up Yonda Farm plans to celebrate a big anniversary this weekend. On Saturday, July 30, the center will celebrate 25 years of operation. The celebration will include special educational activities, as well as a presence from groups including the Adirondack Mountain Club, Lake George Land Conservancy, Friends of Up Yonda Farm, Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Southern Adirondack Beekeepers. The celebration includes food trucks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Up Yonda Farm operates a butterfly exhibit, auditorium, sugar house and farmhouse with live animals. The site runs educational programs throughout the summer, spanning 75 acres of land in Bolton.