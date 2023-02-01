WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Short-term rental properties are in Warren County’s line of sight this year. The county has been calling anew for property owners who rent through Airbnb, VRBO, or other means to get their properties registered with the county. Failure to do so may result in court action and fines.

As of Wednesday, county treasurer Michael Swan said that nearly 1,000 rental properties had been registered with his office. That’s good progress, but it’s common knowledge that there’s still more to do. Another approximately 175 properties have remained radio silent, even as the county has mailed out notices to all known rental properties within its borders. Short-term property owners are required by law to forward their occupancy tax receipts to the county.

“We have sent letters to every short-term rental owner we have identified, and the vast majority have worked with us,” said Swan. “Unfortunately, the next step for those who don’t register is taking them to court. That is a last resort, but it’s the only option we have left for those who are ignoring our requests.”

Property owners are held liable for back payments, under Warren County occupancy tax law. Property owners may face financial penalties in addition to legal action if they fail to register. Short-term rentals are all properties rented out for 30 days or less at a time.

Proceeds generated from Warren County occupancy tax support tourism promotion. More on the occupancy tax registration process can be found online, including registration forms. The Warren County Treasurer’s Office can be reached by phone at (518) 761-6388.