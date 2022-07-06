MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Vermont state Governor Phil Scott announced two new Vermont license places honoring veterans. The governor joined the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs in announcing plates specific to veterans who earned an Air Medal or a Bronze Star during their time in military service.

Both new plates are available now from the Vermont DMV. Both feature their respective awards on the plates, as do other Vermont plates for veterans. The Air Medal is awarded for acts of heroism or meritorious achievement during flight. The Bronze Star medal is awarded for heroic service, heroic achievement or meritorious achievement in a combat zone.

“Our work to honor military veterans is never-ending,” said Governor Scott. “We will be forever indebted to the heroes who earned these medals in the line of duty, and this is a small gesture of our appreciation for their bravery, service and devotion to our country and its citizens.”

Both new plates require an application to be filled out and sent to the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs. The Air Medal plate and Bronze Star plate both must be requested through form #VG-168. More information on special license plates for veterans can be found online through the DMV.

“Many of us notice license plates as we drive around town and throughout the state, and these two additional license plates for our decorated veterans will enable them to be further recognized by their neighbors, community members, and others around Vermont,” said Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wanda Minoli.