GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls announced changes to its bus schedule, starting effective Friday, Dec. 16. Bus routes are being shortened due to a shortage of bus drivers.

On Tuesday, the city announced that Greater Glens Falls Transit would be putting a temporary halt on two routes moving in and out of the city. They include:

Route 4 Connects Glens Falls to Hudson Falls and Fort Edward, running along Quaker Road and Quaker Boulevard Weekday route leaving Ridge Street in Glens Falls at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Routes 11 and 12 Runs along Upper Glen Street Weekday route leaving Ridge Street at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.



Both canceled routes are suspended until further notice. In the meantime, GGFT Route 19 is being altered. The route, which rings at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. up Bay Street, will be rerouted and instead use Glen Street. Route 19 services the Upper Glen Street Walmart in Queensbury, as well as the Montcalm Apartments.