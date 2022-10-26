QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween costumes and haunting house decorations are commonplace for contests around Halloween. This year, you can add scarecrows to the list.

The Warren, Washington & Albany Counties ARC is hosting its first annual scarecrow contest, running from Wednesday through to Halloween night on Monday, Oct. 31. It’s a clash between two offices – the WWAARC’s Quaker Road office in Queensbury, and its Krumkill Road location in Slingerlands.

More than 40 scarecrows are up for display between the two locations, dressed up as superheroes, aliens, Halloween classics and more. All of them have been created by WWAARC staff and clients. The public is invited to vote for either the Capital District team or the North Country team online.

“Scarecrows are such a symbolic representation of the fall season,” said WWAARC Executive Director Dan Murray. “We started this project to celebrate this wonderful time of year with the individuals we support, our staff, and our community. We hope everyone will enjoy the hard work put into designing and setting up these unique works of art.”

The two competing ARC chapters are located at 436 Quaker Road in Queensbury and 334 Krumkill Road in Slingerlands, respectively. The top three scarecrows from each region will win their creators some special prizes from the ARC. The Arc of New York is a nonprofit that cares for disabled and differently-abled individuals and communities across the state.