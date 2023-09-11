HORICON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the Adirondack region of northwest Warren County, some bridges need to retire. An upcoming public meeting will discuss plans to replace the pair of them, both located over Mill Brook in Horicon.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Warren County Department of Public Works will host a public meeting to go over the plans ahead. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Horicon Town Hall, 6604 Route 8. The two bridges in question include:

Adirondack Bridge East Shore Drive/County Route 15

Beaver Pond Bridge Johnson Road



The meeting is open to the public, as a way for those interested to find out about the options for how to go about replacing the pair of bridges. The schedule includes a presentation and room for comments. For those who can’t make it in person, the entire session will be recorded and made available on YouTube.