LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every summer, Charles R. Wood Park in the village of Lake George is host to live music of all genres and volumes. Snow is melting already this week in the region, but a festival this Memorial Day weekend is returning to ring in the summer and making sure everything is melted down.

The Twiddle & Friends Memorial Meltdown festival returns on Memorial Day Weekend – Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28. The titular local favorite jam band Twiddle will play four separate sets across the weekend, with two on Friday and two more on Saturday. The full lineup for the Meltdown includes:

Saturday, May 27

• Twiddle (two sets)

• TAUK

• Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

• Annie in the Water

Sunday, May 28

• Twiddle (two sets)

• Dogs in a Pile

• Mihali & Friends

• One Time Weekend

Tickets are on sale for now for the holiday weekend bash, with regular and VIP tickets for one or both days. General admission is priced at $50 for a single day or $95 for the full weekend.

VIP passes include an included meal each day, as well as a menu of free snacks, half-priced alcoholic beverages, reduced price on water and soda, private bathrooms, and a private bar and viewing area for the shows. The VIP option is priced at $100 for either day, or $195 for the full weekend.

Charles R. Wood Festival Commons is the frequent home of live music in Lake George, as well as events like the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. Currently, Ice Castles has made its home there for the second winter in a row.