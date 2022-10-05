GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection is having a big week for new exhibitions. Alongside the upcoming “On Screen @ The Hyde” film and theatre program, new art is coming to the Glens Falls museum – and it will only be around until near the end of the year.

“Wall Power! Spectacular Quilts from the American Folk Art Museum” is coming to the Hyde Collection starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, running through to Dec. 31. The exhibition showcases quits selected from the collection of the American Folk Art Museum in New York City, ranging from the mid-19th century to the late 20th. Quilts come from across the country, and are chosen to represent a part of American history that includes Amish communities, African American culture, and traditional 19th-century patterns that started it all.

“We are grateful to the American Folk Art Museum for sharing this outstanding exhibition with The Hyde,” said Hyde Collection CEO Norman Dascher. “We are excited to bring recognition to quilts as a major art form. This quilt show features twenty works and serves as a great source of inspiration for both quilters and quilt enthusiasts alike.”

The exhibition focuses on the history of the patchwork craft at hand. It starts with the quiltwork popularized around the U.S. Centennial Exhibition of 1876. Quilt varieties on display include bed covers, including the Lozenge Quilt; the Amish Sunshine and Shadow Quilt; and designs by African American quilting pioneers like Lucinda Toomer and Leola Pettway.

The American Folk Art Museum is the owner of a large variety of textiles, quilts and other crafts. In 2018, the museum received 21 quilts as a gift that introduced whole new types of patterns into its greater collection, including the Jacob’s Ladder Variation, Alphabet, Baskets and Spider Web quilt.