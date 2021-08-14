Troy woman airlifted to hospital after rescue from crash

EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sabrina Devine, 28, of Troy was flown to Albany Medical Center Hospital Monday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. This after she’d been rescued from a vehicle that crashed.

Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy says there was a three-car accident at the intersection of State Routes 29 and 40 in Easton. Devine was one of the drivers and was entrapped within her vehicle at about 10:49 p.m.

After emergency responders extricated her from the automobile, she was flown to Albany Med via Life Net Helicopter. No word so far on her current status.

Police say there were no other injuries reported and that the accident is still being investigated. State Police, the Easton Greenwich Fire Rescue Squad, the Middle Falls Volunteer Fire Department, and the Greenwich Volunteer Fire Department.