WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s shrub (and tree) season in Warren County. Seedlings, seeds and more are on sale from now until early March from the county Soil and Water Conservation District.

The sale includes a long list of bare-root tree saplings, shrubs and wildflower seeds. New to this year’s roster are Winterberry, Meadowsweet, Concolor Fir and cherry trees. Those looking to add color and life to their property this year have until March 9 to put in an order with Warren County’s Soil and Water Conservation District.

The county’s full list of offerings includes:

• Conifers including White Cedar, Norway Spruce, Balsam Fir, White Spruce, Canaan Fir, Concolor Fir and Fraser Fir

• Deciduous trees including Black Cherry, White Birch, Sugar Maple and White Oak

• Deciduous shrubs including Winterberry, Meadowsweet Spirea, American Hazelnut, Witch Hazel, Elderberry, Red Osier Dogwood and American Cranberry

• Fruit trees and shrubs including Highbush blueberry, Empire and MacIntosh apple, Anjou and Bartlett pear, Montmorency and Bing cherry

• Conservation packs including bird and butterfly, native flowering, and homesteader seedling packs

• Supplemental materials including bluebird nest boxes, bat nursery boxes, tree tubes, tree mats and Agriform tablets

• Seed mixes including Northeast Wildflower, deer plot mix, small Burnett mix, tall and short mixes for upland game birds

(Photo: Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District)

Order forms can be acquired online, filled out and mailed with check payable to Warren County SWCD; and mailed to 394 Schroon River Road in Warrensburg. All orders will be available for pickup on Friday, April 21. Maren Stoddard at Warren County can be reached at marens@warrenswcd.org with questions.